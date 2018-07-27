Schumer to Commerce Department: Upstate Newspapers facing hard choices over unjustified paper tariffs

By: Tyler Murphy, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 27th, 2018

WASHINGTON – On a conference call with reporters, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer today doubled down on his push to the U.S. Department of Commerce to reverse course from their decision to impose harmful duties on groundwood paper, the raw material used by New York’s already at-risk upstate and local newspaper companies for newsprint.

Schumer noted this ingredient is not made by any producers in the northeast and said printing companies and newspapers across New York are already being negatively affected by Department of Commerce’s preliminary duties of this paper. He indicated that they would suffer even more should they be made permanent in Commerce’s final determination on August 1.

In addition, Schumer explained that the meteoric rise of digital media has already pushed many small and regional newspapers to the brink of extinction, and that these unwise and unjust tariffs could push them over the edge. A recent survey from the News Media Alliance of New York newspapers found that, on average, New York newspapers have cut an average of 6 pages from their publications.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 33% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook