Bills sign rookie QB Allen; McCoy reports for start of camp

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 26th, 2018

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Now that quarterback Josh Allen is under contract, the big question remaining is how long it will be before the Buffalo Bills’ rookie first-round draft pick takes over the starting job.

The Bills signed Allen to a four-year contract on Wednesday, a day before they open training camp in the Rochester suburbs.

Allen is the heir-apparent starter after Buffalo traded up five spots to select the Wyoming player with the seventh pick in the draft. He was the third quarterback taken in April, and the first ever selected by Buffalo among the top 10 picks in the draft order.


