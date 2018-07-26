Oxford's Lafayette Park to host Guitarist George Anderson

OXFORD – The Oxford Farmers’ Market welcomes back soundtrack composer George Anderson to the stage in Lafayette Park this Saturday, July 28, 10 a.m. to noon.

Anderson’s original bluesy instrumentals–played on a variety of acoustic, electric-acoustic and solid body-electric guitars as well as keyboards–have become part of the fabric of the Saturday Market scene.

When he reaches for his silver dobro and starts to strum, the audience leans in and gets pulled into the reverie. Among his many achievements, George Anderson has composed music and lyrics for film, TV, and radio, and is also a published author.

His business, AnderSongs, is based in New Berlin, NY. All events at the Oxford Farmers' Market are free and open to the public.