Baysox buoyed by big inning in finale, 10-5

BINGHAMTON – The Baysox scored five times in the seventh inning on Wednesday afternoon at Prince George’s Stadium, aiding in their 10-5 victory over the Rumble Ponies. Bowie grabs the rubber match, but drops the regular-season series to Binghamton, four games to three. All three games in this set were finished within 24 hours of each other.

After Binghamton tied the game with two runs in the top of the seventh, Bowie busted out the bats for a five-run four-hit frame to take and hold the lead. Rumble Ponies starter Harol Gonzalez was yanked after issuing a leadoff walk to Yusniel Diaz and replaced by Matt Blackham. After Blackham issued a free pass to Ryan Mountcastle, Andres Gimenez committed a throwing error on an Anderlin Rodriguez groundball, trying to earn the force out at second. The fielding blunder, Gimenez’s second of the game, allowed Diaz to score, making it 6-5 Bowie. Anderson Felize and Erick Salcedo each collected run-scoring singles, extending the lead to 8-5. Ryan McKenna capped the rally with a two-run double down the left field line, pushing the Baysox lead to 10-5.

Gonzalez (0-3) gave Binghamton six-plus innings, despite allowing eight hits and six runs. He’s dropped his first three Double-A starts.

The Rumble Ponies scored first for the fourth straight game, doing so in the first inning on Wednesday. Following a Will Toffey walk, Joey Terdoslavich and Kevin Taylor each singled, pushing Toffey home.

The lead only lasted an inning and a half, before Martin Cervenka’s second inning sacrifice fly tied the game.

The Baysox grabbed their first lead courtesy of the longball. A two-run home run by Corban Joseph in the third inning, broke the 1-1 tie. Gonzalez coughed up another home run in the fifth inning, a two-run shot by Aderlin Rodriguez.

Trailing 5-2 entering the sixth, Binghamton got to the Baysox bullpen after the removal of starter Christian Binford. A double by Patrick Biondi and a single by Levi Michael quickly cut the Bowie lead to 5-3. Still facing Zach Muckenhirn, the Ponies utilized a pair of seventh-inning hits and a Ryan Mountcastle error to tie the game 5-5.

Binford allowed two runs over five innings with four strikeouts and one walk.

Jay Flaa (2-1) tossed the final 2-1/3 innings out of the Baysox bullpen to snipe the win.

Binghamton (48-54) heads to Altoona to continue their weeklong road trip on Thursday night. RHP Scott Copeland gets the ball in the series opener against Curve RHP Austin Coley with first pitch scheduled for 7:00 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:45 PM and can be heard on CBS SportsRadio 1360 WYOS and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton’s first rubber game loss since May 9 (five straight wins). Joey Terdoslavich finished 5-for-5 with five singles as the first Rumble Pony to do so since Luis Guillorme on April 12, 2017. Despite scoring first in four straight games, Binghamton holds a 1-3.