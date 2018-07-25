Relay for Life of Chenango County raises $69k; $15k on Saturday

Frank Speziale photo

The 24th annual Relay for Life of Chenango County raised $69,546.02 for the American Cancer Society, about $15,000 of which was raised Saturday during the event. Team UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital, under team captain Becky Yacano, raised the most money of the 20 participating teams with $10,067 raised. Team Frontier Friends 4 A Cure took a close second with $9,299 raised. Jennifer O’Reilly was the event’s individual top fundraiser, single-handedly bringing in $3,073. Donations can still be made by visiting www.relayforlife.org/chenangocounty.