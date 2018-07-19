Oxford High School to hold Hall of Distinction ceremony

OXFORD – Five individuals who graduated from Oxford High School will be honored by the school district for their outstanding work and commitment towards improving their communities.

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Oxford High School Auditorium, and members of the community are invited to attend.

“Mary C. Weidman, Oxford graduate class of 1962, is well remembered by her classmates for her activity in band, chorus, student government, the national honor society, and for serving as editor of the 1962 Oxford Academy yearbook,” said Oxford Hall of Distinction Committee Chairman Carl Koenig. Koenig said Weidman will be one of the honorees at the ceremony because of the good she has done throughout her career, which included compassionate service to vulnerable but developing populations, and even breaking a social glass ceiling.

According to Koenig, in 1994 when Weidman was elected to the office of Chenango County Clerk, she became the first female and Democrat to be elected to a Chenango County office, and is now the longest serving clerk in the county’s history.

“She remains in that office today with more than 50 years of public service and counting,” he said.

Koenig said the next honoree, Barbara H. Tompkins, was a graduate from the class of 1966, and has served Chenango County dutifully as a teacher, principal, and volunteer.

“During her tenure as principal, Barb made outstanding contributions to all the good work being done in the primary building, and led both the school district and the primary school in literacy programs,” said Koenig.