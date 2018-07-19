Shawaryn shines, Sea Dogs force series split with Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON – Mike Shawaryn allowed one run over six innings, leading Portland to a 2-1 series-ending win Wednesday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. The Sea Dogs offense did just enough against Rumble Ponies starter Scott Copeland, who outlasted Shawaryn by completing seven innings. It’s just Portland’s second win at NYSEG Stadium in seven tries this season.

Portland supported Shawaryn’s cause by scoring a run before he even toed the rubber. After retiring the first two batters, Copeland gave up a single to Jansen Witte and a double to Josh Ockimey, giving the Sea Dogs a quick 1-0 advantage in the first.

Shawaryn (5-7) faced five batters in a scoreless first inning, before giving up his lone tally in the second. Tim Tebow blasted a double of the left-center field wall and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Joey Wong brought Tebow in with a single, tying the game 1-1.

Copeland’s (6-4) only other blemish occurred in the fourth, when the Sea Dogs grabbed the lead back and never relinquished it. After Jordan Betts singled and Luke Tendler walked, Copeland induced a 3-6-3 groundball double play, pushing Betts to third. Jon Nunez supplied what would prove to be the game-winning hit, singling in Betts to make it a 2-1 game.

Copeland didn’t allow a baserunner after Nunez’ run-scoring single, setting down the final 10 Sea Dogs he faced. Shawaryn, after a Jose Garcia single in the fourth, set down the last eight Rumble Ponies he saw.

Matt Blackham and Joe Zanghi combined to toss two scoreless innings out of the Rumble Ponies bullpen, keeping the deficit at one for the Binghamton bats.

Travis Lakins locked down the ninth inning for Portland, the first save of his career.

Binghamton (45-50) begins a four-game series with Trenton on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. RHP Ricky Knapp gets the ball in the series-opener against Thunder LHP Ryan Bollinge with first pitch slated for 6:35 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: This is Binghamton’s second series split. The Rumble Ponies bullpen has not allowed a run in four games (10.0 innings). With two hits in the game, Levi Michael becomes the Eastern League hits leader (98).