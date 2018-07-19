Greene’s late game efforts come up short to Schenevus

ONEONTA – After Schenevus took a 4-0 lead midway through the third inning, Greene battled back to pull with in two runs. Their efforts fell just short as a grounder back to the pitcher ended Greene’s seventh inning rally and the game with a final of 7-5 in favor of Schenevus in the Otsenango Pony league consolation bracket championship game Wednesday.

Greene was held scoreless in the first two innings of play but were able to get on the scoreboard in the third as Trent Rapp crossed home plate for the their first run of the contest.

Playing small ball in the fourth led to another tally for Greene. Hunter Poland reached the base plate after drawing a walk. He moved through the infield as three different teammates hit singles, driving him in for the second run of the game, giving a score 4-2.

Schenevus tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning to extend their lead to 7-2. Their defense held Greene scoreless once again for the the fifth and sixth innings, leaving just Greene’s final plate appearance to mount a comeback.