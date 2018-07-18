Norwich wins Otsenango League Championship, 11-9 over Cobleskill; Streak is at 26 straight games

ONEONTA – For the second time this season, Norwich trailed their opponent for more than one inning of play. However, the team kept their record untouched as they came back in the sixth with four runs to capture the lead and the Otsenango League Championship over Cobleskill Tuesday with a final of 11-9.

Like they have done in almost every game this season, Norwich scored in the first inning of play to lead 2-0. Something they haven’t witnessed is their opponent scoring more than them in the same inning.

Cobleskill tacked on five runs in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 5-2 lead. Norwich did respond by adding two runs to their tally but Cobleskill extended their lead. At the end of two innings, Cobleskill held a 8-4 lead over Norwich.

In their next plate appearance, Norwich scored three but it was not enough to take over the lead as they still trailed by one run.

Over the next two and a half frames, both teams were held scoreless and the score remained at 8-7 in favor of Cobleskill.

The top of the sixth was a different story for Norwich.

Blaine Orlando was facing two outs with his teammates Logan Ford and Kaden Collins on the base paths. Seeing just two pitches, Orlando sent a line drive to right field to load up the bases for Torin Lawerence.

Needing just one pitch to make contact on the ball, Lawrence hit a hard ground ball. While he reached on an error by Cobleskill’s shortstop, Ford scored from third to tie the game at 8-8.