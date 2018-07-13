Mackerville: Home away from home

NORWICH – “I've been to over 40 cities and Norwich has always been my favorite,” said Bill Gorman, Gus Macker tournament director of Norwich.

In its 23rd year, the Norwich Gus Macker remains a favorite of the Team Macker Staff as the 3-on-3 tournament takes over East Main Street.

When the staff arrives up to three days before the tournament starts, they are greeted like natives of Norwich –– and as if 365 days didn't go by since their last visit.

Driving anywhere from an hour, up to 12 hours, the same familiar faces of the Macker staff request to be here, in our small city in Upstate New York. But why do they keep wanting to come to a tournament so far away?

“You're treated just like family,” said Gorman. “From Muzzy and Aunt Hazel [Angelo and Hazel Muzzerli] having the whole Macker staff over to eat dinner, to Tom Revoir and Jamey Mullen doing whatever it takes to have a good time. And they put out a great tournament: every year at the Norwich Macker, it's like a reunion.”

For Gorman, this his 17th year returning to Norwich. “Norwich was the very first tournament I had ever worked. It's always meant a lot more to me than any of the other tournaments because it was my first taste," he said.

“For Norwich to be my first, it was unique experience because how the town really embraces everything about it. I never saw and still haven't seen anything similar.”

Before joining the staff in 2001, Gorman had played in Gus Macker tournaments for 15 years before being asked by the Macker company to become an employee.

Gorman said what really stands out about the tournament held in Norwich is the atmosphere.