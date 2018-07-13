Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad in Norwich's East Park

Frank Speziale photo

The 2018 NBT Bank Free Thursdays Summer Concert Series continued with its second showing of the season Thursday with Giant Panda Geurilla Dub Squad. Hailing from Rochester, Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad was formed in 2001 and has received praise for their live shows, “…which combines world beats and reggae rhythms within a jam band aesthetics,” said a release from the Chenango Blues Association. In Norwich’s East Park Thursday, Giant Panda Guerrilla Dub Squad showcased its songwriting and musicianship across all genres of roots music.