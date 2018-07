NEW BERLIN – At Monday's New Berlin Town Board meeting, trustees voted to invest more than $10,000 in upgrades for their police car computers after police said they've had enough.

The decision to purchase the new equipment was made after New Berlin Police Officer John Lowe researched police car computers and reviewed a bid of $10,406 with the board.

"We have a quote for the computers. That's fully installed, everything, for two computers in two cars," said Lowe.