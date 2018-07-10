Schumer: Harmful duties on paper will hurt vulnerable Upstate NY newspaper industry

SARATOGA SPRINGS – U.S. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer expressed concerns over the progress of antidumping and countervailing duty investigations involving uncoated groundwood paper from Canada on Thursday, asserting Quad Graphics, printers, and newspapers across New York could be negatively affected by Department of Commerce’s recent duties of this paper.

Schumer urged the Department of Commerce to reverse course and consider the adverse impact the duties were having on domestic groundwood paper manufacturers before proceeding with the antidumping and countervailing duty investigations.

“Permanent duties on Canadian groundwood paper could literally stop the presses at our newspapers and printing companies like Quad Graphics across New York State,” said Schumer.

“The bottom line here is that the Department of Commerce should reverse course. They should consider the lack of support from the domestic paper manufacturing industry for these duties and evaluate how permeant duties could place an unfair and unwise burden on an already at-risk and extremely vital American industry that provides so many jobs and so much value to New Yorkers from one corner of the state to the other.

“I am all for fair trade, and I lead that fight on many fronts – especially against China – but when the feds implement policies or put in place misguided duties that threaten American jobs, a rise in prices for companies and consumers up and down the newsprint supply chain it’s time to yell: ‘Stop the presses’!”