Chenango Board of Elections: Check cards are in the mail

CHENANGO COUNTY – The Chenango County Board of Elections will begin mailing out mail check cards to all registered voters in Chenango County this week.

Chenango County Republican Commissioner of Elections Mary Lou Monahan said, “Since election mail cannot be forwarded, we ask that any cards addressed to someone who no longer lives at that address please be returned to us with the reason, such as moved out of town or county, changed name, etcetera, signed and dated, so we can keep our records as up to date as possible.”