Two held on $75,000 bail following abuse allegations

NORWICH – Two Norwich residents were arrested on Sunday after the Chenango County’s Child Protective Services (CPS) reported the possible assault of a child under 11 years old.

Marraine L. Ray, 31, of Norwich and Scott J. Ray, 36, of Norwich were both charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, following the CPS complaint.

In a statement police said the victim was located at the Chenango Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room with multiple contusions to the face and head, and after a joint investigation by the Norwich Police Department and Chenango County CPS, along with a consultation with the Chenango County District Attorney, Joseph McBride, an arrest was made later that morning.