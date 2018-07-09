Two held on $75,000 bail following abuse allegations

NORWICH – Two Norwich residents were arrested on Sunday after the Chenango County’s Child Protective Services (CPS) reported the possible assault of a child under 11 years old.

Marraine L. Ray, 31, of Norwich and Scott J. Ray, 36, of Norwich were both charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor, following the CPS complaint.

In a statement police said the victim was located at the Chenango Memorial Hospital’s Emergency Room with multiple contusions to the face and head, and after a joint investigation by the Norwich Police Department and Chenango County CPS, along with a consultation with the Chenango County District Attorney, Joseph McBride, an arrest was made later that morning.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 46% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook