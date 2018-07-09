History and harmonies: Smyrna Citizen's Band celebrates 100 years Monday

SMYRNA – The Smyrna Citizen's Band will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a commemorative concert on Monday, July 9 in downtown Smyrna.

Under the direction of retired Sherburne-Earlville High School Red Raville, who's directed the band for over 30 years, the band will begin playing at 7:30 p.m. Monday on the second floor of the Smyrna Library.

Prior to the performance, festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a dedication at 7 recognizing the 100 years the Smyrna Citizen's Band has serenaded the community.


