Rumble Ponies punch back in comeback win; take 2 of 3 in series

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton scored seven straight runs to grab the rubber game from the Erie SeaWolves, 8-6, Sunday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. After falling behind 4-0, the Rumble Ponies rallied to collect their seven tallies in a three-inning span. The final regular-season game between Binghamton and Erie is also the last game before the Eastern League All-Star break.

Despite giving up the first four runs of the contest, the Rumble Ponies utilized another big fourth-inning to grab a lead they’d never relinquish. For the third time in the five-game set, Binghamton plated at least four runs in the fourth frame.

Tomas Nido kickstarted the party, homering off of Kyle Funkhouser as the first batter of the inning. After walks to Patrick Mazeika and Jhaon Urena, a John Mora single loaded the bases for Andrew Ely. His sacrifice fly brought in Mazeika to make it a 4-2 game.

Three straight singles from Levi Michael, Kevin Taylor, and Josh Allen, made it a 4-4 contest in the fourth. The final run of the rally crossed on Joey Terdoslavich’s sacrifice fly, earning the Ponies a 5-4 lead.

Funkhouser (4-5) was yanked in the middle of the fourth-inning rally after tossing 3-1/3 innings. He allowed five runs on six hits and walked three in his fifth time facing Binghamton this season.

Justin Dunn made his sixth Double-A start, outlasting Funkhouser. Dunn (3-2) totaled five innings on Sunday, giving up four runs on six hits. The 22-year-old right hander allowed the game’s first run in the second inning, a Josh Thole sacrifice fly.

Binghamton picked up some well-needed insurance in the sixth inning, despite only collecting one hit. Facing Sandy Baez, Ely worked a leadoff walk and was pushed home on a double by Kevin Taylor. With Taylor at third, an Allen sacrifice fly got Taylor home to make it 7-4 Rumble Ponies.

David Roseboom tossed two scoreless innings before handing the ball to left-hander Daniel Zamora. Zamora’s eighth inning included three SeaWolves hits and two SeaWolves runs, closing the gap to 7-6. Corey Taylor was forced into action, recording the final two eighth-inning outs, before shutting the door in the ninth for his fifth save of the season.

The SeaWolves starter Matt Hall twirled six scoreless innings with 10 strikeouts, spearheading Erie’s 10-0 victory on Saturday evening. Hall returned the favor after Rumble Ponies starter Michael Gibbons tossed six scoreless innings one night prior. Binghamton and Erie have split the first four games of their five-game set.

Offensively, the SeaWolves hopped on Rumble Ponies starter Ricky Knapp early and often, collecting all six of their runs in the first two innings. Knapp, making his first Double-A start of the season, allowed the first four SeaWolves hitters aboard. A Josh Lester RBI single, earned Erie an early 2-0 lead, before Jake Rogers doubled in two more. Chad Sedio capped the five-run rally with a sacrifice fly to score Rogers, making it 5-0.

Hall (5-2), meanwhile, started his trek through the Binghamton lineup by striking out the side in the first inning.

Cam Gibson sparked Erie’s second-inning run, tripling off Knapp to begin the frame. After a Danny Woodrow walk, Sergio Alcantara grounded into a double play, allowing Gibson to score from third.

Knapp (0-1) worked a scoreless third, to total three frames in his first non-rehab start of the season. He gave up six runs (four earned) and walked three SeaWolves.

On the other side of the scorebook, Hall would strike out the first five Rumble Ponies and retire the first seven, before back-to-back- second inning hits from Tim Tebow and Andrew Ely. The chances were few and far between for the Binghamton bats, who stranded just four runners against Hall. In his six innings, he whiffed a season-best 10 and issued just one walk. The Rumble Ponies mustered four hits off of the south paw, one extra-base hit.

Joe Zanghi and Ryder Ryan combined to throw five shutout innings out of the Binghamton bullpen. The duo limited the SeaWolves to one hit with two strikeouts. Stephen Nogosek coughed up four ninth-inning runs, walking four SeaWolves in the process.

Behind six scoreless innings from Michael Gibbons, the Rumble Ponies blanked the SeaWolves 3-0 on Friday night. Making his second Double-A start of the season, Gibbons set down the final nine SeaWolves batters before passing the baton to the Binghamton bullpen. It’s the Rumble Ponies 11th win against the SeaWolves this season.

Binghamton hopped on the board courtesy of a crucial error by SeaWolves first baseman Dominic Ficocello. With Joey Wong on first, Kevin Taylor rolled one toward the first base bag that squeaked through Ficocello. Wong motored to third, while Taylor jetted all the way to second. Josh Allen brought them both in by singling up the middle, earning Binghamton a 2-0 lead.

The Ponies nearly broke the game open in the fourth inning against SeaWolves starter Liarvis Breto. After scoring nine fourth-inning runs in the first two games of the series, Binghamton loaded the bases on the first three pitches of the inning. Andrew Ely, Wong, and Levi Michael were retired in order, though, to leave the bases loaded.

Breto (2-1) was yanked after 4-1/3 innings. He gave up six hits and two runs (both unearned), striking out eight without issuing a walk.

Gibbons (1-1), meanwhile, worked into and out of trouble in his first few innings, before cruising to his finish line. He incuded a pair of critical double plays, in the first and in the third, both off the bat of Daz Cameron. Gibbons, in his third-ever Double-A appearance, retired 11 of the last 12 batters he faced, completing six crisp innings. He matched a season-best with six strikeouts, while issuing just one walk.

Joey Terdoslavich provided the insurance in the seventh inning with his first home run as a Binghamton Rumble Pony. He took joe Navilhon’s offer and sent it over the right-center field fence.

David Roseboom and Corey Taylor combined to toss three scoreless innings out of the bullpen to complete the shutout victory. Taylor recorded four outs for his fourth save of the season.

Binghamton (43-44) is off for the Eastern League All-Star break until Thursday, July 12 when they begin a four-game set at Akron. First pitch at Canal Park is slated for 7:05 p.m.