Willis and Jacquette combine to toss no-hitter for Norwich to remain unbeaten; Marauders lose tough battle with Edmeston

NORWICH – Jordan Jacquette struck out Bryce Lynch for the final out of the game to give Norwich a no-hitter from the mound Thursday as he and Josh Willis, Norwich’s starter, teamed up on the mound. Norwich went on to win 8-0 over the visiting team from Mount Markham.

The home team scored first in their opening plate appearance as got on the board by Willis’ sacrifice fly to center field that sent Jacquette crossing home plate. Jacquette reached scoring position by a hard ground ball single then stealing second and third.

Norwich tacked on four more runs to their 1-0 lead in the third inning.

Isaac Bennett started the rally with a lead-off double to center. Blaine Orlando followed suit on the first pitch of his at-bat, sending a line drive to left field. His hit gave Bennett plenty of time to score from second.

Torin Lawerence drilled the ball to center field, batting Orlando in for the second run of the inning. Jacquette racked up his second hit of the game when he sent a line drive to right that scored Lawerence, making the score 4-0.

Norwich’s final run of the inning was an nearly replay of their first run of the game. Only difference was Willis recorded a single with a line drive to center field. Jacquette reached home once again.

In the fourth and fifth innings, Norwich was able tally three more runs for the final score of 8-0.