Gusbusters and scorekeepers needed; Other volunteers are also welcomed

NORWICH – The Norwich Family YMCA is calling on all volunteers to lend a helping hand during the 23rd Annual Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, set to take over East Main Street in Norwich July 14 and 15.

More than 1,200 players are expected to take part in this year’s tournament, and thousands more will watch from the sidelines.

In order to make the event successful each year, volunteers are needed to help the operation of the tournament run smoothly. This year, there will be 25 courts that will have games played on them for the two-days starting between 8:30 and 9 a.m.

“The courts are down this year based on configuration,” said Jamey Mullen, Norwich YMCA Executive Director. “The number of players ended up to be about the same. We continue to be the largest Gus Macker held in New York State.”

About 10-12 additional Gus Busters, or volunteer referees, are needed to ensure all courts have coverage for the tournament.

On the younger courts, or the red courts, volunteer officials call the game according to the Gus Macker rule set as well as the standard rules for basketball. If you have the knowledge of the sport, you welcome to sign up.

The yellow courts are where the adults play. Adults call their own game but a court monitor “gusbuster” is still needed. Adult court monitors must be at least 18 years old. They also must have an understanding of basketball and the ability to settle any minor disputes.

If you do not want to volunteer as an official but would like to still be near the action, the position of being a scorekeeper is always available.

“This year in particular we have lost some of our regulars who have moved away or have conflicts for the weekend,” said Ted Guinn who is in charger of the scorekeepers.

The scorekeeper’s duties of the weekend are to sign the players in before the game as well as keeping score and time on the youth courts.

“It is a great way to interact with the players and of course support the YMCA,” said Guinn. “We will provide training on Thursday, July 12 and support while you are on the courts.”

Gusbusters and scorekeepers who volunteer will be provided with shirts, hat, and a stop watch or whistle. Access to Park Place for lunch as well as drinks to be provided at the courts as also a perk of helping.

Courts are currently being assigned with Gusbusters and scorekeepers.

Other volunteers that are needed and equally as important are helping with set-up on Friday, with registration on Friday afternoon and Saturday morning, water runners, garbage carriers and take-down on Sunday afternoon.

To volunteer for this year’s Gus Macker Tournament, contact the Norwich Family YMCA at 336-YMCA (9622) or stop down at the front desk at the Y and ask for the sign-up book.