Hetrick hopes to make it 4 in-a-row at Unadilla MX; Wienen and Rastrelli look to end Hetrick’s win streak

MORGANTOWN, WV – The NYCM Insurance Northeastern ATV Motocross National Championship (ATVMX), an AMA National Championship, travels to one of the most iconic facilities in American motocross this Saturday, July 7. The popular Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York will host round eight as the 2018 ATVMX series is set to invade the Empire State this weekend.

As the series nears the end of the season, the fight for the coveted National Championship is closing in - with only three points separating the frontrunners. Rockford Fosgate/Ti-Lube/Honda’s Joel Hetrick has earned the overall win at the past three Nationals, including moto win sweeps at round four and seven. Heading into round eight Hetrick is hoping to keep his momentum going by earning his fourth-consecutive overall victory.

Looking for redemption in New York this weekend will be Wienen Motorsports/Yamaha/Maxxis’ Chad Wienen. After finishing runner-up at the past three events, Wienen is eager to return to the center of the box and regain his red number plate. Wienen knows that he needs to put in a flawless performance and stay ahead of Hetrick to take back the points lead.

Even though Wienen and Hetrick have been the only two riders to earn overall victories this season, one rider who is eager to change that is Baldwin/Jeff Rastrelli Land Grading/Ford Brothers Racing Honda’s Jeffrey Rastrelli. After suffering from an injury due to a practice crash leading up to round seven, Rastrelli was unable to perform to the best of his abilities in Illinois. However, after two weeks off Rastrelli is hoping to be back at the front of the pack possibly battling for his first overall win of the season.