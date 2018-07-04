Free “Movies Under the Stars” resume next Wednesday

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – For the third summer families from in and around Norwich are invited to enjoy free “Movies Under the Stars” beginning at dusk every Wednesday featuring family friendly movies spanning from the 1970s to 2018 in East Park or Guernsey Memorial Library Park.

Sponsored by the Norwich Merchants Association, Guernsey Memorial Library, Chenango Arts Council, and the City of Norwich Youth Bureau, Movies Under the Stars began this year on June 20 with a showing of Black Panther and will continue through the end of August featuring other flicks like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Jurassic World, Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2, and more.

While there will be no movie on Wednesday, July 4 because of fireworks over the fairground the same evening, Movies Under the Stars will pick back up Wednesday, July 11 in the library’s park with a showing of Spider-Man: Homecoming.