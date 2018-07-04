Independence Day celebrations in Norwich

Jill Kraft

Sun Contributor

NORWICH – From backyard barbecues to fireworks and celebrations, people near and far gather to celebrate our nation’s Independence Day every July. A hometown celebration all its own will be held this July 4 in Norwich, providing family fun and entertainment.

This year’s Independence Day celebration, Fireworks over the Fairgrounds presented by Millennia Entertainment of New Berlin, will provide a day filled with live music, venders, food, activities and a large fireworks display. Taking over the fairgrounds every July 4, Millenia Entertainment owner Terry Potter says it’s tradition and an event he looks forward to each year.