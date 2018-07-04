Volunteers clean-up New Berlin’s Millbrook Park ahead of holiday

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: July 4th, 2018

NEW BERLIN – A group of volunteers from Unison Industries and GE Aerospace traveled to New Berlin on June 8 and June 20 to help clean-up Millbrook Park by clearing trails of obstacles and painting the park’s outdoor furniture.

Millbrook is a recreational facility funded by the Town of New Berlin free to enter, where campsites and pavilions are available for rent to the public. The Millbrook Recreation Center, also known as the Doc. Meyers Recreation Park, is located off King Settlement Road on County Road 29.

“The volunteers did an awesome job getting everything cleaned up this year,” said New Berlin Town Clerk Deborah Barker.


