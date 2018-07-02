A beautiful farmers' weekend in Oxford

Frank Speziale photo

The Oxford Farmers’ Market – which takes place every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon – welcomed back soundtrack composer George Anderson to the market on Saturday. Plants, flowers, herbs, fresh eggs, dairy products, chicken, Cornish hen, rabbit, lamb, maple syrup, honey, preserves, hand-made soaps, locally raised alpaca and wool, and an array of handcrafted items can be found every week at the market located in Oxford’s Lackawanna Park. For more information about the Oxford Farmers’ Market, visit www.oxfordfarmersmarket.org or call (607) 226-6483.

