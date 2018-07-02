Rumble Ponies stop “Josh”ing around, beat Sea Dogs

PORTLAND, ME – Binghamton reliever Joshua Torres fired three critical scoreless innings and Josh Allen provided a tiebreaking double in the eleventh to escort the Rumble Ponies to a 4-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs at Hadlock Field. Despite stranding a season-high 17 runners and failing to protect three separate one-run leads, the Rumble Ponies claimed their third win in four games.

With the game knotted at two, Torres opened his stellar stint on the mound with a perfect ninth inning, sending Binghamton to their sixth extra-inning game of the season. After the Ponies failed to score in the tenth, Torres struck out three in the bottom of the inning to keep Binghamton alive.

In top of the eleventh, Allen put Binghamton ahead for good. The Ponies infielder roped Jordan Weems’ 2-2 pitch into the left-field alley, plating the placed runner Levi Michael from second base. Torres (7-0) mowed down all three hitters he faced in the bottom of the inning to secure Binghamton’s fourth extra-inning victory of the season.

The Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs had swapped single tallies three times over the first eight innings. Joey Terdoslavich’s RBI single in the top of the first inning was quickly equaled by Jantzen Witte’s solo homer in the bottom of the frame. Tomas Nido walked with the bases-loaded in the fifth, but Portland answered with a run in the bottom of the sixth. In the eighth, Binghamton grabbed the lead again on Allen’s sacrifice fly. Austin Rei answered back with a solo homer in the bottom of the eighth.

Marcos Molina allowed one run on six hits over five innings in the no-decision. The righty surrendered Witte’s longball in the first before tossing four scoreless innings. The Sea Dogs went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position against Molina. Binghamton relievers Ryder Ryan, Daniel Zamora and Torres combined for eleven strikeouts over six innings.

The Rumble Ponies (39-41) continue their series in Portland on Monday at 7:00 p.m. RHP Nabil Crismatt makes the start against LHP Matt Kent. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:45 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: The three-hour, 38-minute game was Binghamton’s longest by time this season. Binghamton improves to 4-2 in extra-inning games. The Rumble Ponies went 3-for-15 with runners in scoring position. Andrew Ely reached base safely four times and score twice in his first game following a ten-week stay in the disabled list.