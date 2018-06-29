Composer George Anderson to perform at Oxford Farmers’ Market

OXFORD —The Oxford Farmers’ Market welcomes back soundtrack composer George Anderson to the stage in Lafayette Park this Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Anderson is a favorite of Market customers, playing mostly his original instrumentals on six- and twelve-string guitars, the Dobro (steel resonator guitar), acoustic, electric-acoustic and solid body-electric guitars as well as keyboards. Among his many achievements, George Anderson has composed music and lyrics for film, TV, and radio, and is also a published author. His business, AnderSongs, is based in New Berlin, NY.