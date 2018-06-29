Composer George Anderson to perform at Oxford Farmers’ Market

OXFORD —The Oxford Farmers’ Market welcomes back soundtrack composer George Anderson to the stage in Lafayette Park this Saturday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Anderson is a favorite of Market customers, playing mostly his original instrumentals on six- and twelve-string guitars, the Dobro (steel resonator guitar), acoustic, electric-acoustic and solid body-electric guitars as well as keyboards. Among his many achievements, George Anderson has composed music and lyrics for film, TV, and radio, and is also a published author. His business, AnderSongs, is based in New Berlin, NY.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 38% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook