Homer steals road win from Chenango Hellcats, 4-3

NORWICH – 12 errors between the two teams called for a battle until the end. Fortunately for Homer, a glitch in the Chenango Hellcats defense allowed the winning run to score in the top of sixth for a final of 4-3.

Hellcats picked up the early lead, scoring three runs in the third.

In the lead-off spot, Mikey Graven-Briigs made contact on the first pitch of his at-bat. His hard ground ball went in the direction of Homer’s shortstop. Unable to make a clean play on the ball, Graven-Briigs rounded first and reached second safely as the throw from the shortstop was overthrown.

Ben Skillin, the next batter for the Hellcats in the line-up, grounded out to the third baseman. Going after Skillin to get the out, Graven-Briigs advanced to third on the out, setting up scoring position for Jon Heggie.