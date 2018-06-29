Ponies’ Nido shines in sandwich showdown

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton catcher Tomas Nido launched a tie-breaking solo homer in the eighth inning to send the Spiedies past the Thunder Pork Roll, 6-3, in round two of the Sandwich Showdown on Thursday night at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton starter Justin Dunn matched a career-high with ten strikeouts over seven innings, while Tim Tebow drove in two runs in a multiple-hit game.

Homerless in his first 49 games of the season across three levels in the Mets’ system, Nido faced reliever Jordan Foley with the game tied in the eighth. He drove Foley’s 0-1 over the right-field wall, pushing Binghamton ahead 4-3. Four batters later, shortstop Joey Wong crushed a two-run homer to left, salting the game away.

Dunn did not claim a decision, but dazzled in his fourth career Double-A start. The righty struck out three in the second before getting touched for two unearned runs due to a pair of errors in the third. The righty set down ten of eleven Thunder hitters from the third through the fifth, fanning three along the way.

Tim Tebow had a hand in Binghamton’s first three runs. With Binghamton trailing by two in the fourth, he floated an RBI single to right. Tebow advanced to second on a groundout and dashed for third on the play, despite the base being occupied by Nido. Trapped in a rundown, Tebow stayed alive long enough for Nido to sprint home to tie the game. In the sixth, Tebow poked Ryan Bollinger’s 3-1 pitch down the left-field line for a single, pushing the Ponies ahead by a run.

Thunder third baseman Mandy Alvarez erased the one-run lead in a flash, blasting a game-tying homer to start the seventh. Dunn bounced back with three straight strikeouts to cap his night.

Reliever Joshua Torres (6-0) tossed a perfect eighth and sealed his sixth win with a scoreless ninth. Dunn allowed three runs (one earned) on five hits over seven innings.

The Rumble Ponies (37-40) open a five-game series in Portland against the Sea Dogs on Friday at 7:00 p.m. RHP Mickey Jannis toes the rubber for the Rumble Ponies. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:45 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton split the four-game series with Trenton, snapping a stretch of five straight losing series. Justin Dunn last struck out 10 batters as a St. Lucie Met on June 4 against the Tampa Tarpons (NYY: High-A). Tim Tebow raised his June batting average to .318 with his fourth multiple-hit game in nine games.