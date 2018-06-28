DPW head committed alleged offense while on the job; is facing up to $15,000 in fines for improper disposal

NORWICH – The head of the City of Norwich's Department of Public Works, Assistant Superintendent George Carnrike, Jr., who is currently on paid administrative leave for unrelated issues, is facing up to a $15,000 fine after he allegedly dumped city waste on private property following a clean-up organized by his department of an illegal homeless encampment.

The Department of Environmental Conservation charged Carnrike with unlawful disposal of solid waste, allegedly occurring on May 2––a day after the City of Norwich and the Chenango County Sheriff's Office cleaned-up two illegal campsites containing discarded drug paraphernalia, human excrement and garbage.

According to court documents he is facing a fine of between $1,500 and $15,000 for the violation.

The second area that was cleaned-up is referred to as site 2, and was handled by the Norwich DPW.

City officials believed site 2 was on city property at the time, however it was not. After the clean-up and alleged illegal dumping, officials discovered the location was actually on private property, explained City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike, who is also the sister of George Carnrike, Jr.

Appearances of bias

The mayor said she would recuse herself from decisions relating to her brother, including an investigation into unknown allegations that led to him being place on paid leave June 14,

Council President Matthew Caldwell commented, “I think any elected official has the right to make that decision on their own, if it were me and I were in that position, that is the decision I would make.

“Public perception is what people see, and what you see may not be the whole truth, but that is what I would do,” he said

Councilman Robert Jeffrey also said perception of a fair process was important, both for the public and the employees of the city.

