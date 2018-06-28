Chenango County Garden Clubs demonstrate award winning floral techniques

OXFORD – The Chenango County Garden Clubs held a free flower show demonstration on Wednesday showing examples of award winning bouquets and techniques to anyone who wished to compete in local fair, state events, and nation garden club competitions.

The practice flower show session was held in Oxford Library, where over 20 people attended to learn more about the different artistic aspects of bouquet making and floral design, along with specific tips and tricks that have made the Chenango County Garden Clubs a national success.

"We want people to get excited about trying a design that they've never tried before," said Chenango County Garden Clubs Chairperson Edith Holtz. "We want to make sure they've got the basic knowledge needed to impress the judges and we just want people to realize how enjoyable and fun working with flowers can be."