Norwich’s winning streak continues; UV hops aboard the victory train once again

EDMESTON – Norwich kept their perfect season alive on the road against Edmeston on Tuesday, defeating the home team 8-1 for their sixth win of the season.

Norwich’s offense started when Jordan Jacquette hit a double in the first inning. Standing on second, he watched as his teammate rocked the ball to deep center, sending Jacquette cross home plate for the first Norwich run of the game. Willis ended up at third for a triple.

Angel Alazondo hit a single while Isaac Bennett and Gehrig Sastri walked, loading the bases for Tyler Hagen. Hagen took the first pitch of his at-bat and turned it into a bases clearing double, adding three runs to Norwich’s lead.

Hagen scored on Jacquette’s second double of the game, giving Norwich a 5-0 lead midway through the second inning.

Norwich added three runs in the top of the seventh and the opposition was unable to muster up at type of comeback in their last at-bats.

Edmeston tallied their lone run of the contest in the bottom of the fourth as Greg DeVries walked during his trip to the plate and driven in by Garrett Lum’s triple.

Jacquette started on the hill for Norwich, throwing nine strikeouts in five innings. Willis came on in relief to finish the game. He rung up five Edmeston batters while tossing just 22 pitches.