Thunder can’t ‘cope’ in Rumble Ponies 10-1 win

BINGHAMTON – Binghamton starter Scott Copeland twirled seven shutout innings to spearhead a 10-1 Rumble Ponies win over the Thunder Monday at NYSEG Stadium. Binghamton led wire-to-wire for their first home win since June 3, scoring the game’s first runs in the opening frame.

Levi Michael began the game with a bang, taking Trevor Stephan’s second pitch of the game and sending it over the left field fence. Michael’s seventh blast of the season is the second time in six days that Binghamton’s leadoff hitter has hit a home run against Stephan in the first inning (Josh Allen). John Mora and Kevin Taylor followed Michael with singles, before Tomas Nido’s fly out to right field pushed Mora to third. With Jhoan Urena at the plate, a wild pitch allowed Mora to score from third, earning the Rumble Ponies a 2-0 lead.

Copeland (5-2) faced the minimum through the first three innings and would allow just six hits in his seven strong innings. After allowing 10 hits and six runs to the Thunder six days earlier, Copeland collected a season-best nine strikeouts in his shutout effort.

The Rumble Ponies broke the game open behind a four-run four-hit third inning. After a one-out double from Josh Allen, Kevin Taylor singled for the second straight at bat. With two outs, Jhoan Urena worked a critical walk after falling behind 0-2, keeping the inning alive for Joey Terdoslavich. The first baseman’s single, loaded the bases for Tim Tebow.

Tebow took Stephan’s 0-1 offer and sent it off the left-center field wall, clearing the base and giving the Ponies a 6-0 lead.

Stephan (2-3) lasted just three innings before giving way to Brody Koerner. He gave up six runs on eight hits and struck out four in his second straight start against Binghamton.

In the sixth inning, John Mora pelted the batting tunnel beyond the wall in right field, his fourth home run of the season. The two-run blast pushed the Ponies lead to 8-0.

Levi Michael collected another RBI with a seventh inning single, before John’s Mora’s bases-loaded walk forced home the Rumble Ponies 10th and final run of the game.

Ryder Ryan hurled a scoreless eighth before allowing a solo home run to Billy Fleming in the ninth.

Binghamton (36-38) and Trenton continue their four-game set on Tuesday evening. RHP Marcos Molina battles RHP Domingo Acevedo for the second time in six days with first pitch at NYSEG Stadium scheduled for 6:35 p.m. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:20 p.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Snaps a six-game series-opener losing streak…Binghamton’s last three wins have come against Trenton…Scott Copeland tied a career high in strikeouts, 9 (August 1, 2014 as a member of the New Hampshire Fisher Cats)…Levi Michael was hit by a pitch for a league-leading 15th time.