Chenango students qualify for Alfred dean’s list

ALFRED – Dr. Kristin Poppo, provost at Alfred State, has announced the dean’s list of academically impressive students for spring 2018, including Chenango County grads Tyler Coughlin and Terry Whitmore.

To be listed, students must have completed at least 12 credit hours for the semester and earned a 3.5 grade point average (GPA) out of a possible 4.0. For the most recent semester, the dean’s list includes 754 students. In addition, 190 of these students achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA. The 4.0 GPA students are indicated with an asterisk (*).