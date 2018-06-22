Late charge by Tonkin nets him Afton checkered flag; One racer recorded first career win as three continue to win

AFTON – Friday night at the Afton Motorsports Park saw even better track conditions than the week before and led to some pretty outstanding racing taking place in all divisions on Afton Driving Park night.

The ZMK Construction Modified feature was captured by Brett Tonkin after coming on strong late in the race to pass Tim Mayne for the lead on lap 27.

Mayne jumping out to the lead over Hanson, Darwin Greene, Tonkin and Smith. With the leading duo pulling away, Tonkin slipped under Greene for third on lap four. On a lap seven restart, Mayne once again pulled out to a small lead over Hanson, Tonkin, Greene, and Smith. When Hanson slipped up, the turn four cushion on lap nine was erased and Tonkin was able to grab second.

Dealing with the same slip-up but on lap 12, Greene allowed Smith to move into fourth and Nye into fifth. In the front of the pack, Mayne was in control and looking to pull-off the huge upset win.

With the remainder of the race going caution free, the big lead that Mayne once had was now shrinking little by little. What once was a 15 car-length lead at the halfway point was down to three with eight laps to go.

It seemed that the Mayne car was slowing down as the Tonkin car was getting quicker. Exiting turn two on lap 26, the Mayne car pushed up the track and that was all Tonkin needed as he filled the opening. The two raced side-by-side into turn three and coming out of turn four Tonkin had the lead.

Once in front, Tonkin opened up a big lead with Mayne – who was trying his best to hold off the remainder of the field. Mayne once again pushed up in turn three on lap 27, allowing Hanson to move into second.

Tonkin grabbed his first of the year, making Friday’s winner the fifth different driver to take the checker for Modified feature this season at Afton Motorsports Park. Hanson, Smith, Nye, and Mayne rounded out the top five.

67 year old records first career Sportsman win

Friday’s Chambers & O’Hara Open Sportsman feature will be a feature remembered for a long time at Afton as 67 year old Skip Pickwick, driving the Hart Logging sponsored and maintained car, led the entire feature for his first career Sportsman win.

Pickwick led Dave Rosa, Dennis Clapperton, Brandon Kuhn, and Tyler Hart across the line.

Motoring out to the early lead over Dennis Clapperton, Klinger, Dave Rosa, and Dan Burman was Pickwick.