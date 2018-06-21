Two schools promote toothbrushing in summer classrooms

CHENANGO COUNTY – After educating 3,900 elementary students on the importance of dental hygiene and providing them each with two dental hygiene kits this school year, the Chenango Dental Task Force announced this week that two Chenango County schools will be piloting toothbrushing in the classroom in their summer school programs.

The two schools will join Unadilla Valley in implementing toothbrushing in the classroom, and Chenango United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco said, “Unadilla Valley is our inspiration. They’ve done so much work in their school to improve the oral health of their kids that we’re trying to model what they do across the county.”

Monaco said she is unable to confirm which two schools are piloting the program this summer in addition to UV, which already implements it, but said it’s her hope the toothbrushing in the classroom program will carry into the regular school year in the fall, with other districts following their lead.