House fire destroys couple's home in Smyrna

SMYRNA – A house fire started by a grill burned down a family's home in Smyrna on June 13, and if not for their dog waking them, the family said they may not have made it out alive.

According to the family's GoFundMe page organized by one of the victim's mother, Rondi Radtke, the residents managed to save all of their rescue dogs, but the home was completely destroyed.

"My daughter Sarah, and her husband Matt Hill were asleep, they woke to a loud popping noise, their dog Wes started to growl," stated Radtke.