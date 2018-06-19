Otsenango Pony League: two teams with perfect records after two weeks of games

CHENANGO COUNTY – Two weeks have gone by in the Otsenango Pony League. Each team has now played three games in the young season and only two teams remain undefeated in the league. Both Unadilla Valley and Norwich hold a perfect mark on their record.

Week 1

Unadilla Valley 12, Sherburne-Earlville 6

Sherburne-Earlville started the scoring in the first inning when Brett Bates doubled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run. The Marauders added two more runs in the top half of the inning to take a 3-0 lead.

Unadilla Valley answered in the bottom half of the frame, closing the deficit down to one. In the second inning, once again down by two runs, Cameron Osborne singled on a 0-1 count, sending Dalton Proskine home.

In the third, Owen Hill singled on the first pitch of his at-bat, scoring Dominick Hartwell from first. Two batters later, Timmy Postma hit a RBI double on the first pitch with Hill coming across home plate for the second tally of the inning.

Postma scored later in the inning on a passed ball, tying the game at 5-5 as Gavin Bonczkowski was up to bat. On the next pitch, Bonczkowski sent a hard ground ball up the middle to center field. Unable to make a clean play on the ball, UV’s D Proskine scored, giving Unadilla Valley their first lead of the game.

UV held onto the same lead for the remainder of the contest despite Sherburne-Earlville’s two-out rally in the top of the fourth. The first two batters of the inning hit ground balls outs, putting S-E into a tough spot early in the frame.

However, Carver Pinney reached on an error. Pinney then advanced to second base on a passed ball. His teammate Bates sent a screaming line drive to center field, placing runners at the corners for Sherburne-Earlville.

An error by the Unadilla Valley defense brought Pinney across home for another run by the Marauders.

S-E’s rally ended with a ground-out on the next play. The run in the top of the fourth was the finale run scored by Sherburne-Earlville for the game as Unadilla Valley went on to add another five runs, winning 12-6.

Hartwell led things off on the hill for UV, surrendering just six runs on five hits over five innings of work. He struck out four S-E batter.

Troy Fleming was called on to start the game on the pitcher’s mound for Sherburne-Earlville. He lasted two and two-thirds innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs while striking out seven. Nick McDaniel and Preston Eaves entered the game in relief, finishing out the rest of the game.

Osborne went 4-for-4 with two RBIs to lead Unadilla Valley offensively. Postma also had a strong showing for UV, ending the day with three hits in four plate appearances. Bates led Sherburne-Earlville with two hits in three at-bats.

S-E 3 1 1 1 0 0 0 – 6 5 6

UV 2 1 4 2 1 2 x – 12 12 6

Norwich 10, Edmeston 2

Norwich recorded 13 hits against the visiting team from Edmeston on June 8. The Tornado offense led the home team to a 10-2 victory of Edmeston.