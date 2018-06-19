LoPresti named to the Empire 8 Conference President’s List

ELMIRA – Allie LoPresti (Norwich), a member of the Women’s Soccer team at Elmira College was one of 71 student-athletes named to the Empire 8 (E8) Conference President’s List in recognition of their outstanding work in the classroom.

To be considered an E8 All-Academic Team, a squad must maintain a grade-point average of 3.20 or higher during the spring semester. Among the 11 Elmira College teams that garnered the honor this spring, women’s cross country led the way with an impressive 3.69 GPA, followed by women’s basketball with a 3.50. Also qualified for the award were: men’s and women’s ice hockey, field hockey, women’s volleyball, softball, women’s tennis, women’s golf, women’s soccer, and women’s lacrosse.