Altoona Sweeps in Broome County, 9-2

BINGHAMTON – The Altoona Curve completed a three-game sweep in their first trip to NYSEG Stadium in 2018, besting Binghamton Thursday afternoon, 9-2, at NYSEG Stadium. The Curve cracked two more home runs in the series-finale, totaling nine in the trio. Altoona outscored Binghamton 28-7 – the Curve started the series with the fewest Eastern League runs.

For the second straight day, Altoona’s victory was wire-to-wire. Will Craig continue his phenomenal series by doubling in Bralin Jackson, giving the Curve a 1-0 first-inning lead.

Rumble Ponies starter Marcos Molina felt Craig’s wrath again in the fourth inning. Craig kickstarted the frame by hitting a line drive over the right field fence, his third home run in as many games. The rest of the Curve joined the party in the fifth inning, scoring three more runs on three more hits. Jason Martin singled home Cole Tucker, before Jordan Geroge plated a pair with a base knock. Altoona led 5-0 after the frame.

Molina (1-7) gave up nine hits and five runs (four earned) across his six innings. It’s his fourth losing start in the last five; he hasn’t won since May 13 at Portland.

Taylor Hearn made it difficult for the Rumble Ponies offense to construct a comeback. Through his first five innings, the left-hander allowed just two hits and no runs. In the sixth inning, though, Levi Michael took advantage of a Hearn mistake sending a pay off pitch over the right-center field wall. Michael’s home run was his sixth of the season and kickstarted a multi-run sixth. After a one-out double from Peter Alonso, Tomas Nido singled home the Ponies first baseman to make it 5-2.

Hearn (2-4) lasted six innings and struck out 10 Rumble Ponies in his first-ever start against Binghamton. He gave way to Tate Scioneaux and Logan Sendelbach, who combined to toss three scoreless innings to end the game.

Binghamton (34-31) hits the road for a weeklong trip starting in Hartford on Friday night. RHP Nabil Crismatt gets the ball in the series opener against Yard Goats RHP Jesus Tinoco with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Dunkin Donuts Park. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 6:50 p.m. and can be heard on CBS SportsRadio 1360 WYOS and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Rumble Ponies pitching allowed at least 13 hits in all three games of the series…Levi Michael homered and tripled in his final two at bats…The 28 runs allowed by Binghamton is the most in a three-game stretch this season .