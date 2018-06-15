Kicking into a different gear: All-American BMX summer season ramps up

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 15th, 2018

NORWICH – Since Memorial Day weekend, the All-American BMX “Rad Pack” competitive schedule has picked up, racing Friday, Saturday and Sunday most weekends in several locations. This past weekend, the Rad Pack was split as riders raced at different tracks showcasing their talent in Endicott, Owego and Hamburg, NY.

The weekend started with racing at Grippen Park BMX in Endicott and Southtowns BMX in Hamburg, the site of the New York State Qualifer event that took place on Saturday and Sunday.

At Grippen Park, no Rad Pack rider placed outside the top three of their classes. Mason Harvey and Vinny “Rapid Redline,” Lawson both brought home first place trophies from Friday’s racing night.

While no rider stood at the top of the podium, the All-American BMX team representatives at Southtowns did not disappoint. The team took three second-place finishes along with two third-places. Patrick “the Beast” White placed second in both the 12 cruiser class and the 12 intermediate class.

Saturday saw more of the Rad Pack at Southtowns BMX for the qualifier event. A total of nine riders competed at the Hamburg track, resulting in more trophies brought back to the area for the team. The Beast turned one of his second place trophies into the top prize on Saturday as he took first in the 12 intermediate class.


