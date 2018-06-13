Legion auxiliary's Poppy Poster contest winners announced

OXFORD – The American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) Unit 376 sponsored a Poppy Poster Contest in both the Oxford Academy Middle and High Schools. The event was chaired by Terrill Sutton and Julie Blanford with assistance by art teachers Jon Jankowski and Joni Eaton. Nine students were poster winners.

Since World War I, the American Legion Auxiliary has been distributing the red Memorial Poppy to remind Americans that millions sacrificed their lives and health to keep America free.

This poster theme was to express what the poppy represents, in any art medium. The goal was to encourage the students to research and learn about the meaning of the poppy, patriotism, veterans and service, through art.