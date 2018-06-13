It takes a community: Holy Family opens new playground

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 13th, 2018

Frank Speziale

NORWICH – After two years of planning and with the community rallying in support of the project, Holy Family School (HFS) unveiled its new state-of-the-art playground on Monday to the public.

"The generosity of this community, the R.C. Smith Foundation in particular, was heartwarming," said HFS Principal Lee Brenner, adding that hundreds of families, individuals, and businesses donated funds to make the playground – which is now open to anyone – a reality.

Brenner, along with HFS advisory board member Bob Collins, co-chaired the project and came up with the plans with Parkitects, Inc. – a company that designs park and playground environments – for a safe, exciting playground that could be enjoyed by all the children in the greater Norwich community.

Construction for the playground officially began on Friday as Matt Burrell and employees of Burrell's Excavating provided the manpower to remove the old wooden playground and all the stone, which, according to a Syracuse Diocese Risk Management Report in November 2017, could have "present[ed] a safety hazard." Also pitching-in was Jeff Parker and employees of Parker Homes, Brenner said.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 36% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook