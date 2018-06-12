Murder trial for death of 16 year-old rescheduled for November

NORWICH – The husband and wife accused of killing their adopted, 16-year-old child have had their jury murder trial postponed until November, reported the Chenango County Court.

Ernest Franklin II, 36, and Heather Franklin, 34, both of Guilford, are accused of committing second-degree murder, a class A felony.

Prosecution and Chenango County Sheriff’s Detective John Fern said the two watched a movie called “Manchester by the Sea,” prior to the murder. In the movie the main character accidentally burns down his home and kills his children without being charged by police.