UHS Chenango Memorial focuses on Heart Health with Women’s Health Series

NORWICH – The leading cause of death among women isn’t cancer. It’s heart disease.

“Many women don’t realize it’s their greatest health risk,” said Dr. James O’Brien of UHS Cardiology Norwich.

“There’s no quick fix for heart disease, but it is largely treatable. That’s why it’s important for women to know the risk factors and take action to protect their hearts.”

The cardiologist will present on the topic Monday night at Bohemian Moon, 103 W. Main Street in Norwich. The program is the second installment of UHS Chenango Memorial’s 2018 Women’s Health Series, held the second Monday of each month at the Norwich restaurant.