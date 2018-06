UHS Chenango Memorial focuses on Heart Health with Women’s Health Series

NORWICH Ė The leading cause of death among women isnít cancer. Itís heart disease.

ďMany women donít realize itís their greatest health risk,Ē said Dr. James OíBrien of UHS Cardiology Norwich.

ďThereís no quick fix for heart disease, but it is largely treatable. Thatís why itís important for women to know the risk factors and take action to protect their hearts.Ē

The cardiologist will present on the topic Monday night at Bohemian Moon, 103 W. Main Street in Norwich. The program is the second installment of UHS Chenango Memorialís 2018 Womenís Health Series, held the second Monday of each month at the Norwich restaurant.