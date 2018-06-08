Oxford fourth graders take 'egg drop' field trip

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: June 8th, 2018

OXFORD – Oxford fourth graders went on a field trip Thursday morning in order to put several different 'egg drop' designs to the test, dropping 10 eggs out of an airplane at 250-feet––and not a single shell was cracked.

The egg drop experiment asked students to construct a four-inch by four-inch design that will protect an egg from breaking after being dropped from a high point, using materials such as straws, popcorn, packing peanuts, bubble wraps, and "...whatever we can get our hands on," said Oxford fourth grade math teacher Clayton Kappauf.

The egg drop experiment runs in conjunction with a yearly initiative of Kappauf's where he asks each of his students to answer 1,000 math questions on an app called SumDog before the end of the school year in an effort to win the class a national championship.


