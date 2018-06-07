Rumble Ponies win behind Shaw’s riverbank redemption

HARRISBURG, PA – Binghamton starter Joseph Shaw earned his first career Double-A win on his twelfth attempt and guided the Rumble Ponies past the Harrisburg Senators, 4-0, on Wednesday night. Pitching at FNB Field, situated on City Island in the middle of the Susquehanna River, Shaw battled into the sixth inning and three relievers combined to carry Binghamton to their second shutout win of the season.

Shaw opened his strong night by side-stepping a single in the first. Harrisburg put two aboard in the second and loaded the bases in the fourth, but Shaw retired fellow pitcher Kyle McGowin to end each inning. The Senators stranded a half-dozen runners over Shaw’s first four scoreless innings.

The Rumble Ponies righty also received help from his defense. Jeff McNeil made a diving stop at second base to rob Zach Collier of a hit in the third. In the fourth, center fielder John Mora gunned down Dan Gamache at the plate to protect a one-run lead.

After failing to record a strikeout in his first three frames, Shaw found his rhythm in the second half of his start. He racked up a pair of strikeouts in each of his final three innings, fanning six of the last 13 Senators he faced.

Shaw capped his night by getting Hunter Jones swinging for the second out of the sixth, before ceding to David Roseboom for the final out of the inning. Roseboom stranded two more runners in the seventh and Corey Taylor tossed a blank eighth. Joshua Torres sealed Binghamton’s first victory of the series with a scoreless ninth.

Peter Alonso provided just enough offense early against McGowin, blasting a two-out solo homer to left in the first inning. His league-leading 15th home run of the season was the only blemish on McGowin’s tab. The Senators’ righty retired 18 straight Ponies from the end of the first into the seventh.

Binghamton padded their lead once Harrisburg dipped into the bullpen. The Ponies hung three runs on reliever Jeff Ames in the eighth. Levi Michael provided a two-run single before Kevin Taylor added a sacrifice fly.

Shaw (1-3) struck out six, walked two and allowed five hits over 5-2/3 innings to pick up his first win since July 23, 2017 as a member of the St. Lucie Mets.

The Rumble Ponies (32-26) conclude their only visit to Harrisburg on Thursday at 12:00 p.m. RHP Scott Copeland toes the rubber against RHP Wirkin Estevez. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 11:45 a.m. and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Binghamton earned their first shutout win since they blanked the Portland Sea Dogs, 6-0, on Opening Night (April 5)…Harrisburg stranded 12 runners…Peter Alonso’s home run in the first inning snapped a personal six-game hitless streak.