Teasers Hair & Nail celebrates 10-years of beautification

Teasers Hair & Nail Studio held a grand re-opening event on Wednesday in celebration of 10 years of operation at its location at 11 South Broad Street in Norwich. Teasers thanked the community for its support with refreshments and raffles after a special ribbon cutting on Wednesday morning to commemorate 10 years. Pictured here, Teasers employees Candy Holbert, Carissa Brown, Teasers Owner and Operator Missy Beers, employees Sophie Stewart, Josephine Loiselle, and City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike at the ribbon cutting. (Grady Thompson photo)