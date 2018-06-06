For the health of it: Chenango Health Department discusses Alzheimer’s awareness

CHENANGO COUNTY – Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. It slowly diminishes memory and thinking skills, leading to an inability to carry out simple daily tasks and communication. Every 65 seconds someone develops this disease and it’s the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

Those with Alzheimer’s live an average of eight years after their symptoms become noticeable to others, but survival can range from four to 20 years, depending on age and other health conditions.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 30% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
Create an Account Forgot Password Help
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook