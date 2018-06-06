For the health of it: Chenango Health Department discusses Alzheimer’s awareness

CHENANGO COUNTY – Alzheimer’s is a type of dementia that causes problems with memory, thinking and behavior.

Symptoms usually develop slowly and get worse over time, becoming severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. It slowly diminishes memory and thinking skills, leading to an inability to carry out simple daily tasks and communication. Every 65 seconds someone develops this disease and it’s the sixth leading cause of death in the United States.

Those with Alzheimer’s live an average of eight years after their symptoms become noticeable to others, but survival can range from four to 20 years, depending on age and other health conditions.