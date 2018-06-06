Sens’ last-minute filibuster flusters Rumble Ponies

HARRISBURG, PA – Harrisburg catcher Taylor Gushue delivered a walk-off single in the ninth to push the Senators past the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 6-5, on Tuesday night at FNB Field. The Senators overcame a three-run deficit to hand Binghamton their fourth walk-off loss of the season.

Trailing by a run in the ninth, Harrisburg started their comeback against reliever Tyler Bashlor. Following a walk to Kelvin Gutierrez, Daniel Murphy pulled a double into right, setting the stage for Adam Brett Walker’s game-tying sacrifice fly to center. After a walk to Drew Ward, Ryder Ryan took over on the mound to face Gushue. The Senators catcher deposited Ryan’s payoff pitch into the left-field alley, securing Harrisburg’s sixth walk-off win of the season.

Binghamton had grabbed the lead with three runs in the sixth against Harrisburg starter Brady Dragmire. With runners at the corners, Tim Tebow skipped an RBI single up the middle. Jhoan Urena yanked a pinch-hit double down the right-field line to plate John Mora, and Levi Michael capped the three-run inning by stroking an RBI single to center.

The Senators clawed back with two runs in the bottom of the sixth against Austin McGeorge, but could not get over the hump against the Ponies’ bullpen in the seventh and eighth. Adonis Uceta struck out the side in the seventh before teaming up with Daniel Zamora to post a scoreless eighth.

Mickey Jannis battled through five innings in the no-decision. He allowed two runs on seven hits in his 55th career start with Binghamton, putting him tied for 4th on the franchise all-time starts list.

POSTGAME NOTES: The start of the game was delayed by 69 minutes due to rain…the Rumble Ponies had their three-game winning streak in series openers snapped…Mickey Jannis joins Tyler Pill and Chris Roberts with 55 career starts with Binghamton.