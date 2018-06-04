In wake of investigation, HR Director DeForest set to retire from City Hall

NORWICH – City of Norwich Human Resource Director Deborah DeForest, who has been on paid administrative leave since April 24, has notified the city council and mayor she intends to retire effective June 10, according to City of Norwich Mayor Christine Carnrike.

Carnrike said the city council will accept DeForest’s retirement, “...if she has indeed filed for retirement with [New York State Employees’ Retirement System] as required per our department head handbook.” In the event DeForest hasn’t filed, Carnrike said the retirement will be accepted as a resignation.